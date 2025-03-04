50 Cent Calls Joe Budden “Sex Offender” Over Viral Dog Clip 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent reignited his feud with Joe Budden by resurfacing a controversial 2020 podcast clip after Budden suggested he needed therapy.

50 Cent is not letting Joe Budden off the hook after the former Slaughterhouse MC suggested he needs therapy, doubling down with a throwback clip of Budden revealing his unconventional method for keeping his pet dog happy.

The G-unit founder has been relentlessly trolling the rapper-turned-podcaster for weeks. On Tuesday morning (March 4), 50 Cent took to Instagram to share an old clip from “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

In the footage, recorded in 2020, Budden playfully claims he plays with his dog’s genitals.

“Why do I always wanna make the dog feel good by playing with their f###### privates?” Budden jokes. “That’s how I know that he’s not a real animal lover. Anybody with a pet, you did a little something down there to make the dog feel good.”

Joe Budden saying he jerks his dog off is wild….b######### on camera https://t.co/lU9QVvuhMG pic.twitter.com/yOTNmaE7Ql — Derrick X (@DerrickAshimwe) March 19, 2024

50 Cent reposted the clip, taunting Joe Budden and claiming he should register as a sex offender.

“wait a minute,” he wrote in the caption. “Joe you need therapy something is not right. You touch your pet sexually, master bate so often you need travel lube and sleep walk naked out side of your home. You should have to register as a sex offender.”

Joe Budden previously recommended 50 Cent get “therapy” in response to his reaction to Irv Gotti’s death, kicking off their feud.

Joe Budden Threatens 50 Cent With Legal Action

The entertainment mogul fired back, trolling Budden over his arrest last year with AI-generated images of Budden wandering around in public in his underwear.

Budden then threatened to take legal action if the jokes became problematic.

“50 been posting me for seven days in a row,” Budden said on his podcast. “If I have a problem with it, we getting lawyers involved.”

However, 50 laughed off Budden’s lawsuit threat and called him out for a face-to-face confrontation.

“You gonna sue me Joe,” he responded. “Hahaha I think you are mistaken me for someone else. I’m a get face to face wit you, so you can tell me about the therapy I need.”