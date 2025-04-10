600Breezy Claims Jazmine Cheaves Won’t Let Him See Their Son Amid Livestream Breakup

600Breezy has not had the best luck when it comes to love throughout the years.

600Breezy has accused the mother of his child, Jazmine Cheaves, of withholding their son from him following an explosive livestream, which appeared to capture an altercation between them.

On Wednesday (April 9), the Chicago rapper addressed his uptick in social media activity while airing out his situation with Cheaves in a series of Instagram posts. 600Breezy’s statements immediately followed the circulation of a livestream clip during which he can be heard telling Cheaves he doesn’t want to be with a “drunk b####” and that hates her and doesn’t love her, all while their son is present.

In his initial explanation, 600Breezy claims he was not only unaware that the incident was caught on live, but that Cheaves was attempting to use their son and the internet to manipulate him—prompting his response via social media.

“Y’all know this ain’t even my character on BD,” 600Breezy said in part. “I let b###### play with me so much on the internet so much, so much, so much, I can’t do it this time. No!”

600 Breezy is FURIOUS claiming his child’s mother, Jazmine Cheaves, refuses to let him see his son unless he’s sleeping with her



Despite her revealing that they weren’t together because he’s broke, 600 Breezy says he left her over 2 months ago and she went to social media… https://t.co/oAU3j2FYUM pic.twitter.com/ETfuPGRgA8 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 9, 2025

As he continued, 600Breezy claimed that Cheaves attempts to use her son to coerce him into physical relations with her, despite the fact that she is allegedly involved with other men and that they are not together.

“I can’t do it because but you don’t even let me see my son unless I come to your house or unless I f### you, let’s be real here,” he said. “That’s in the text messages too. You was finna kill yourself when I wouldn’t come back. That’s in the text messages too, you sent me. I was gone for seven days. You had you and my son was laid up with another n#### I got that in my phone too.”

600Breezy went on to accuse Cheaves of trying to fake the funk and force him into her distorted image of a complete family unit. In doing so, he also dragged her sister, Jayda Cheaves, who is rapper Lil Baby’s former partner and baby momma, while responding to claims he was broke.

“This s### was for image for you,” he said. “You wanted to look like you had a happy family. I be trying to get my son and you tell me I can’t. You tell me I can’t take him. My cousin and them got mansions bigger than everybody else but Jayda’s on BD and you won’t even let me take my son over there. Like what the f###. I’ve been gone for two months out there. You had blaze all but two weeks.”

600Breezy has not had the best luck when it comes to his love life. In July 2024 his former partner and alleged mother of his three children Queen Key threatened to break up then happy home with Cheaves over her podcast comments about 600Breezy fathering multiple children.

Additionally, 600Breezy was met with major heartbreak in 2022 following the death of his then girlfriend Raven Jackson.