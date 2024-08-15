A$AP Bari Claims He Created A$AP Mob But Was Never Compensated

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ASAP Rocky under fire as former associate ASAP Bari claims lack of compensation for contributions to the collective.

In an explosive Instagram Story thread, Bari went off on several topics, including his alleged purchase more than two years ago of a limited edition Virgil Abloh-designed Mercedes-Benz Maybach he says has yet to be released. For a moment, the Vlone brand creator focused his frustrations on the A$AP Mob, revealing he started the imprint but has allegedly never benefited monetarily from its popularity.

“It’s so crazy I’ve been broke my whole life,” A$AP Bari wrote in the story. “I started A$AP Mob and never received a check for something I put together and with that being said, Rocky had millions and I’ve never asked him for a damn thing. All I did was set back and waited my turn, and I thank God very blessed to live the life I live and have the chance to provide for my family.”

Bari further distanced himself from Rocky and the wealth he created by naming individuals he feels were his only supporters when he was down on his luck.

“So with that being said no man asked me for s##t because when I was broke down sad and broke the only n###as that had my back was @chebrabi and @jiggytheo no bap,” he wrote in a follow-up story. I’ve changed a lot of n###as lives for free.”

While the extent of the rift between A$AP Bari and Rocky is currently somewhat obscured, the pair of ASAP Mobsters have certainly become at odds in the past. In 2017 Rocky rapped the bar, “Telephone calls from Young Carti said it’s lit/ called the Yung Lord A$AP Bari he a b####” on the song “Telephone Calls.”

Not to mention, overall there’s a ton of beef between current and former A$AP Mob members, including ASAP Relli, who’s accused Rocky of shooting him in an incident that occurred in 2021 in Los Angeles.

Check out Bari’s story above.