Ian Connor Demands Answers For A$AP Rocky’s Alleged Diss: “Don’t Put My Name In No Songs”

ASAP Rocky insisted he did not diss his longtime associate Ian Connor when the stylist questioned the rapper.

A$AP Rocky denied dissing stylist Ian Connor after being questioned about it in direct messages on Instagram.

Various social media accounts and websites claimed A$AP Rocky dissed A$AP Bari and Connor at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. A clip of the rapper’s performance clearly showed him taking a shot at A$AP Bari, but the lyric about Connor was muddled.

Connor, who’s been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, did not like his name resurfacing in public discourse. He asked ASAP Rocky to clear the air via Instagram.

“F### this about?” Connor wrote in a message to his longtime associate.

A$AP Rocky responded, “Bout nuttin. u prolly won’t believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame if u don’t.”

The rapper elaborated after getting pressed for clarification.

“They runnin wit dat,” he wrote. “I jabbed @ bruh and 4got the lyrics mid sentence, listen closely, ‘he da s###.’”

A$AP Rocky insisted Connor was “good in [his] book.” But Connor, who shared their private messages on Instagram Stories, wanted public support.

“Tell them folks that Flacko,” he wrote. “I look Brazy even if it’s mistaken. I been out here doin’ good staying sucka free to minimal b####### and now I’m all over the place for taking shots at Bari. Instant Karma maybe but I can’t digg that.”

Connor called for artists to stop mentioning his name in songs after the apparent miscommunication.

“Don’t put my name in no songs from this point forward,” he wrote. “Y’all n####s is not Lil Durk and I’m not India.”

Check out A$AP Rocky and Connor’s messages below.