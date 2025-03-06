Alabama Barker Drags Bhad Bhabie’s Daughter Into Feud With Scathing Diss 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker’s feud heats up as Barker targets her rival’s daughter in a new diss track, sparking online backlash.

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker’s heated feud continues to rumble on with shows no signs of cooling off, especially now the latter has dragged the former’s infant daughter into the drama.

The feuding media personalities have already traded diss tracks and now, Barker is teasing another attack.

In a snippet of the track circulating online Barker mentions Bhad Bhabie’s daughter, Kali Love, claiming her father Le Vaughn was only after her mother’s money.

“Eighteen years later, you gon’ see, lil’ Kali,” she raps. “He was f###### for a bag, now you here, lil’ Kali.”

alabama barker previewed her response to bhad bhabie & talked about her daughter… a baby…



yeah she’s sick in the head. pic.twitter.com/IWVQ1cQQiX — ໊ (@oplivio) March 5, 2025

The track sparked controversy and angry netizens flocked to Baker’s most recent Instagram post to call her out for bringing children into the battle.

“you know u lost when you bring up a whole baby,” one person wrote

Others said that although Bhad Bhabie mentioned Alabama Barker’s rocker father, Travis Barker and his reality star wife, Kourtney Kardashian, kids are off limits.

“Speaking on children is crazy,” another person added. “Everybody and they mama speak on the Kardashians, ain’t no excuse to speak on an INNOCENT baby. That how you know you lost.”

Bhad Bhabie Warns Alabama Barker: “You Better Run”

Bhad Bhabie also caught wind of the diss track and fired back at Barker on her Instagram Story.

“Who told this hoe to talk about my kid?” she wrote. “You thought that was a good idea? That wasn’t ‘hard’ like you thought it was gonna b the whole internet on your ass.”

She added, “When I see you you better run.”

The 21-year-old recently made headlines after Kanye West denied writing a verse for her recent diss, “Ms Whitman.”

Although he cleared his “Carnival” sample, West insisted he was unaware of the beef and would “never be in the middle” of drama concerning Barker, who is married to his ex-wife’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Nonetheless, Bhad Bhabie claims she contacted West’s current wife, Bianca Censori, who got him to clear the sample within 10 minutes.