Are Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Really Connected To CMG Records? The Net Investigates.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The people want to know why Yo Gotti’s brother is standing next to the third man arrested in Young Dolph’s murder investigation.

An old photo of Yo Gotti’s brother standing next to the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s death has emerged and sent internet sleuths into overdrive.

As previously reported, Hernandez Govan was indicted on conspiracy and murder charges. The streets of Memphis are buzzing as fans believe his daughter LottaCash Desto paid a fatal price for his actions.

The buzz may be growing closer to a Memphis Grizzlies growl. Big Jook is the older brother of Yo Gotti. Fans are wondering why he’s standing side by side with Govan. The date the photo was taken remains unknown. However, Jook is wearing what appears to be an iced-out Collective Music Group pendant.

Not to mention, the beef between Yo Gotti and Young Dolf was no secret. The beef seemed to grow from trading shots on social media to eventually trading shots on wax. Back in September 2017, Dolph was shot in L.A. A member of Gotti’s entourage was implicated in the crime, but the charges were later dropped.

And, Blac Youngsta was accused of, but exonerated of, firing 100 shots at Dolph in Charlotte, North Carolina.

However, Howard “Keon” Wright, who worked closely with Gotti’s label was sent to prison for 14 years after admitting to the shooting.

Big Jook prefers to focus on the recent success of GloRilla and the rest of CMG’s budding roster. He took to Instagram to congratulate BigGlo. And despite inaccurate reports, Big Jook has not been arrested for anything.

In fact, he recently showed himself enjoying some time on the beach and enjoying the incredible success of CMG and celebrating their mom’s birthday.

On the other hand, Dolph fans feel like the walls are closing in with the recent arrest of Govan.

They let their voices be heard in the comment section—heavy statements backed by dolphin emojis. “Indictment season 🐬” commented one user. Another user suggested it was only a matter of time before he’d be in jail fighting over ramen.

via