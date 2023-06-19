Ari Fletcher Puts Taina Williams’ Digits On Social Media

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Is this a valid instance of frustration leading to over-sharing?

Recently, an exasperated Ari Fletcher had enough of the shenanigans. In fact, being unable to contact her young son, she decided to demand some attention. That’s right, by putting Taina Williams digits on social media, she was seemingly able to finally establish contact.

Countless women have had to contemplate a partner’s infidelity. Come to find out, this avid influencer is no different. If, and when, she she decides to use social media to voice her frustration, the outcome often hits different.

Please, do not forget, that her combined social media presence yields over seven million followers. Time after time, due to this fact, many inquisitive eyes and opinions amplify many a messy situation. Therefore, when The Don reacts it makes a resounding impact.

I don’t even like Ari Fletcher and she had a point !

She has every right to want to know about her child’s well-being and safety.

It’s not different from how most concerned mothers are. https://t.co/MGklovlXlt — Pimp C’s woke lil cousin (@Privacym9) June 17, 2023

While, she may need to work on her delivery, the message is clear. Do not play games with this concerned mother and her child. Needless to say, when the determined businesswoman puts the game on two-player, people cry afoul.

Be that as it may, Ari Fletcher has taken the time to wholeheartedly address the situation. Within a thorough social media post, she aptly surmises the entire ordeal.

Twitter fingers typing away, she directly addresses her actions. “Let me say this too real quick cause y’all gotta let the “bitter babymama” thing go. Respectfully, saying I wanna be with my baby daddy is like saying I’m broke b**** it’ll never ever happen.

Furthermore, she contends, “I treat herb like a brother. I have no desire to f*** with him outside of a coparenting relationship. Being a side b**** to your own baby daddy is the lowest most embarrassing thing you can be in the world. So cut that s*** OUT!”

Thoughts?