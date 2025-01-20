Ashanti Fans Turn On Her Over Nelly’s Pre-Inauguration Show For Donald Trump

The Internet is ruthless these days. They like to say “the internet is undefeated,” but I’d like it to lose on this one. When it comes to backlash, it bars none. Drama has a way of spilling over onto the family, friends and loved ones. Nelly has been catching HELL for performing at that pre-inauguration event for Donald Trump. Now, the fire is moving over to Ashanti, too.

Ashanti recently married Nelly, and now they have a child. Let’s be clear: Ashanti didn’t step on that stage or have anything to do with the performance. Her connection to Nelly has people dragging her into the mess. The backlash is ugly and they are even mentioning the baby! Why?!

Ashanti has been one of those celebrities people have rooted for over the years. We have loved her from afar, a-near and wherever she shows up. We don’t care about setbacks or challenges of how she did it. She’s been a fan favorite and an icon for many. But now? Some of her own fans are switching sides. Fan clubs are going quiet and others are disbanding their whole operations. Were they ever truly fans? This is all because of something her husband Nelly did. That hurts.

Fans dig into the personal lives of their fans. Rightfully so, they expect them to represent certain values, and Trump is the opposite of those values. It may not be fair, but that is what is it. Judging Ashanti for Nelly’s choices is just wrong.

The fact that people are going after their child is a hot take that will age like milk in a dumpster during an Arizona summer. That’s a line that should never be crossed. One comment said, “Nelly’s a loser. Ashanti’s a loser. And the baby’s probably going to be a loser.” For the record, I added “probably,” because that is such an ugly statement. When did “we” (I am not sure who we is) start letting this kind of toxic behavior slide? You guys are no better than the “evil” people you judge.

Look, nobody’s perfect. They might be dumb but definitely not perfect. Well, Ashanti is close. So, if she makes a mistake—which isn’t even a mistake—let her slide. Let the baby slide. It’s an innocent baby! Instead of judging, maybe we need to step back, look at yourself and judge YOU!

AND, if for some reason Nelly is no longer “the one” for you Ashanti, know that a broke baller named illseed is here for you.

-illseed out