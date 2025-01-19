Beanie Sigel Explains Why He Won’t Believe Allegations JAY-Z Faces Linking Him To Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beanie Sigel’s thoughts on the motives behind the allegations against JAY-Z are interesting—to say the least.

Beanie Sigel is making it known that he doesn’t believe any detail of the allegations JAY-Z faces, which also link him to incarcerated Bad Boy mogul Diddy.

He stepped forward with his skepticism in defense of JAY-Z following reports he has been named as a co-defendant alongside Diddy in a Jane Doe civil case accusing the pair of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000. Sigel not only vigorously pushed back against the anonymous allegations accusing the legendary New York rapper of sexual assault, he outright denied them. Speaking with The Art of Dialogue, Sigel outlined why his skepticism about the claims lie in a larger ideology about both the accuser’s and the world’s motives.

“I mean, you got people like me that don’t believe it,” Sigel said, addressing the allegations. “You got other people that believe anything. You got some people that want it to be true.”

Beanie Sigel breaks his silence on Jay-Z being accused of s*xual assault and calls out Jay-Z's accuser for hiding her identity.



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/5FWwxSOrIw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 16, 2025

While acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the situation, Sigel made his stance clear, “I can’t, I don’t believe that sh*t.”

The former Roc-A-Fella artist also voiced frustration over the anonymity of the accuser, stating his thoughts that their unwillingness to come forward is a dead giveaway in and of itself “Who is this?” he questioned. “Who is she? She don’t have to reveal her identity? All right, then. Then you go right there.”

He stressed that JAY-Z has the right to face his accuser, bluntly questioning, “Where is this little b*tch? How? Jay got the right to face his accuser.”

Sigel also raised concerns about the circumstances described in the allegations, questioning how a young girl could have been present in such an environment. “13-year-old, what was she?” he said pondering the situation. “What a 13-year-old doing in one of them parties anyway? How’d she get there? Who was her mother and her father?”

He added, “Don’t nobody believe that sh*t—N*ggas want that sh*t to be true.”

Looking at the bigger picture, Sigel suggested the situation extends beyond JAY-Z, remarking, “Just from me paying attention, what’s going on is bigger than Jay.”

Sigel’s impassioned argument in support of JAY-Z outlines yet another important chapter in their rocky shared history. Back in 2009 Sigel dissed JAY-Z and Memphis Bleek and Roc-A-Fella in a diss song entitled “What You Talkin Bout (I Ain’t Your Average Cat).” The diss was so scathing, it prompted HOV to respond while he was making an appearance at a Canadian Press conference. In his statement about Sigel, he stressed his belief that he helped him out immensely during his early career.

“Beanie Sigel, to be honest and you can look it up, just to be honest…was driving two Bentleys. I don’t know how,” JAY-Z said. “Its impossible to drive two cars at the same time. With his momma in the sticks, selling 800,000. I don’t know what more you can do for somebody.”

However, in 2015 the pair appeared to make up at the Tidal X concert during which was highlighted by the Beanie Sigel and State Property reunion.

Watch the interview clip in the post above.