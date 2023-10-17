Blueface Alludes To Smash & Dash Flings With Megan Thee Stallion & Coi Leray—Is He Cappin’?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The disrespect Jaidyn Alexis receives every time Blueface opens his moth is crazy.

Blueface is back at it again, this time instead of Chrisean Rock, Jaidyn Alexis is by his side as he confesses to alleged affairs with Megan Thee Stallion and Coi Leray.

During his second appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Blueface and Alexis discussed a number of topics including the California rapper’s mother’s attempts to matchmake him with Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion. While rehashing the situation, Blueface slipped up and seemingly revealed he had an intimate encounter with Meg some years ago.

“I already been there done that,” Blueface said in part when asked about Meg. When Lee pressed Blueface about his comment, blatantly asking whether he had sexual intercourse with Meg, the “Thotiana” rapper denied before adding, “I might’ve got some head, a long time ago—Jaidyn you know about that.”

Blueface went on to also confirm he had also “been there done that” with Leray also while Alexis became visibly upset. Also, can anyone tell us what’s the deal with the black surgical gloves?

Peep the clip below.