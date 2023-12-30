Blueface Responds To Fan Theory He’s Visibly Suffering From Venereal Disease

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This is definitely an “AYO” moment for Blueface.

Blueface is battling rumors he has a sexually transmitted disease following a recent interaction with one of his followers during an Instagram livestream.

A clip surfaced of Blueface aggressively addressing allegations over the weekend during what initially appeared to be a harmless conversation with fans. It appears the discourse started after a user with the handle @gotittaop began antagonizing Blueface about a blemish he had on his face near his lips and just under his nose.

“SY why y’all got the same bumps same spot,” a viewer wrote in a comment during the livestream. Before the user could get another word in, the “Thotianna” rapper quickly snapped back, “By the way this is a keloid b###h. You see that s###, stop making up f###ng lies.”

While it’s one of the first instances we’ve seen Blueface be accused of having an STD, it goes without saying he’s fighting multiple demons when it comes to speculative rumors about himself. In fact, his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock just recently accused Blueface of being part of the LGBTQ community publicly on social media following their messy breakup.

