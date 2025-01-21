Bossman Dlow Denies His Vices Sabotaged GloRilla Gig In Detroit—Blames Angry Promoter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Detroit promoter has publicly called out Bossman Dlow in an Instagram video, accusing the “Mo Chicken” rapper of failing to show up for his scheduled set.

In the brief video, which began circulating on January 20, the promoter claimed Dlow skipped out on his show due to his alleged drug addiction. In addition to airing him out over his conduct leading up to his no-show, the promoter is also demanding a refund for the booking fee. The man angrily began his heated rant by expressing his frustration while levying allegations against Dlow. “One thing I hate is a man who can’t own up to a sh*t,” the promoter said in part. “Bro, you a dope fiend, bro.”

As the promoter continued, he detailed some of Dlow’s purported erratic behavior. Dlow allegedly drove from Florida to Detroit yet failed to fulfill his obligations due to be holed up in his hotel room. “First of all, you drove from Florida, my n*gga, to Detroit,” he said. “You been in Detroit, n*gga. You in your room, dope fiendin’ it out, n*gga.

He added, “We keep calling you, n*gga, You keep talking about you’re going to be there in 30 minutes, n*gga. Two 30 minutes went past, n*gga, a whole hour. N*gga, you missed your whole set.”

He further explained the fallout from the rapper’s tardiness, claiming the audience was left waiting for an hour while the DJ tried to fill the void. Adding to his outrage, the promoter described how Dlow eventually showed up during GloRilla’s set, an act he called out as unprofessional and a violation of the agreed upon terms. “Then you pop up, n*gga, with GloRilla on, n*gga, you can’t go after GloRilla, n*gga,” he said. “That’s in the contract. You missed your set, n*gga. You ain’t on business, n*gga, because you a dope fiend, n*gga. N*gga, we got to be out of Little Caesars Arena at 11 o’clock.”

Dlow fired back at the promoter. Though he didn’t respond to his allegations regarding his alleged addiction, he did appear to put the blame entirely on the organizers of the show rather than his own actions.

“I’m literally in Detroit rn, been here, y’all blame the promoter for why I ain’t come not me,” Bossman Dlow wrote in the Story post.

This isn’t the first time BossMan Dlow has been wrapped up in a scandal. Last year VladTV accused BossMan Dlow and his manager of shady negotiation practices. The platform alleged they refused to return a deposit for an appearance after they failed to follow through with the gig.

Hear the promoter’s frustrated rant in full in the post above.