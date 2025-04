Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow has revealed the surprising reason he has never been able to shake Karrine “Superhead” Steffans from his mind.

Bow Wow is opening up about Karrine “Superhead” Steffans, praising her as “one of the illest women” he’s ever met and revealing that she’s still on his mind—whenever he sees a washing machine.

During a sit-down with Cam Newton, the rapper and actor reflected on his past with the infamous former Hip-Hop vixen.

Bow Wow credited Steffans with teaching him basic life skills that stuck with him. “

She taught me how to wash clothes, bro,” he said during the interview. “Something so simple, I did not know how to wash clothes.”

Even years later, the memory lingers. “That woman is different,” he added, explaining that laundry-related moments still remind him of her.

According to Bow Wow, Steffans has a way of permanently embedding herself into people’s lives without interfering.

He added, “She knows how to stay in your life for the rest of your life without being in your life.”

Their relationship started after Moss signed with Cash Money Records. Steffans was reportedly still involved with Lil Wayne at the time, which created tension between the two rappers.

Bow Wow apparently never told Wayne about his involvement with Karrine Steffans, and the situation escalated due to Wayne’s possessive behavior.

The romance didn’t last long. Steffans claims Bow Wow eventually told her she needed to align herself with more powerful men.

Steffans later confirmed in a 2022 interview that she was romantically involved with both Bow Wow and Lil Wayne while married.

She described them as her “boyfriends” and said they would call her at all hours. Her husband, she claimed, was fully aware and even supportive—cooking for her and running baths when she returned home.