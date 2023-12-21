Can ScHoolboy Q’s Support Of Kanye West Propel His Popularity Forward?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

TDE and Kanye West are locked in for life!

Kanye West may have to add ScHoolboy Q to his upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign following his recent show of support. During the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) Christmas toy drive event earlier this week, artists such as LaRussell, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul and ScHoolboy Q himself took the stage for an energized live performance in the Nickerson Gardens projects. As Q blazed the stage during his set, he appeared to declare his undying allegiance with West despite his controversial exploits and perceived antisemitic episodes.

”I don’t know about y’all but I ain’t cancel Kanye [West] that’s the homie I don’t give a f###,” ScHoolboy Q said. “I f### with Ye.” He then proceeded to rap the entirety of his verse on “THat Part.”

For what it’s worth, Ye definitely did show out and deliver an insane feature verse for ScHoolboy Q—as he does on most occasions when he’s the guest artist. But can the “Man Of The Year” rapper’s support for Kanye West help quell the current public outcry levied against Ye?

We are talking about the same guy who has Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj (theoretically) on his upcoming Vultures album—yet there’s still conversation brewing about whether the LP will be successful. Big bro literally got into an argument with everyone in the room at the private listening event for his album. Kanye West has crazy “frienemies” right now, and it seems like there are more folks rooting for his downfall than his success at the moment.

Not to mention Ye is already getting flak for the mercy designs for the album, which people believe features symbolism from Nazi Germany. If one of the bigger West Coast rap artists out right now can still co-sign Kanye West, is he really as cooked as everyone says he is?

Check out the full clip below.