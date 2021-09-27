Investigative Journalist EXPOSES Candace Owens & Other Conservative Influencers As ACTORS!

Remember when one of the earlier posts about Candace Owens called her a “minstrel show“? Remember the OUTRAGE that followed?

As it turns out, the assessment wasn’t far off.

Chad Loder, an investigative journalist, recently posted a Twitter thread in which he exposed Candace Owens — and other “far-right” influencers — as paid actors. In other words, Owens — like many of her MAGA compatriots — are being paid to lie.

Check out the important parts of his Twitter thread below.

This anti-vaxxer getting humiliated by @waltermasterson is named Ashley Jefferey.



Ashley Jefferey is an actor, with an IMDB profile.



He has no visible means of income. He has unlimited free time to attend anti-vaxx events 5 days a week.



Let's dive in. pic.twitter.com/aX4zL9IOmu — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 1, 2021

Jason Lefkowitz is an anti-vaxxer and anti-masker.



Jason Lefkowitz is an actor and failed standup comedian with an IMDB profile: https://t.co/gYIA0Js8jr



Jason has no visible means of income and attends rallies 5 days a week. pic.twitter.com/AsZ2NyWy7v — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 1, 2021

John Strand is an antivaxxer, indicted Capitol rioter, and now Communications Director for the quack front "America's Frontline Doctors".



John Strand is an actor and former underwear model with an IMDB profile. https://t.co/kvhgyiNJfz



Here is John with Shiva in Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/wwSy22qBTZ — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 1, 2021

The out-of-work actors/models pushing far-right conspiracies goes way beyond just Los Angeles.



Lauren Boebert was recruited from a similar pool. pic.twitter.com/yAtdlKiOOL — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 3, 2021

Scott Pressler, the anti-Muslim activist and Trump supporter who organized a bus convoy to the January 6th attack on the Capitol?



Also an out-of-work actor. pic.twitter.com/MP9AiTWkHL — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 3, 2021

Let's not forget "conservative pundits" Candace Owens and Tomi Lahren, also coming out of the same Explore Talent pool. pic.twitter.com/A9Ux1sRBum — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 3, 2021

Loder’s Twitter thread, as it turns out, is based on an investigative piece by Nicole Chenille, who made this thread exposing how ExploreTalent — the agency that churned out Candace Owens and other far-right personalities — would recruit failed Hollywood actors, directors, and screenwriters to push their conspiracy theories. It’s also supported by a BBC investigative report, where the same agency that recruited Candace Owens also tried to recruit YouTube influencers — until the influencers blew up their spot.

But, as Loder points out, today’s crisis actors on the right are more than just failed actors looking for a paycheck. “There’s a reason that we always see the SAME few dozen people attending/organizing anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-LGTBQ+, pro-Trump rallies. It’s “modular activism”. It’s fake outrage. And reporters keep interviewing these folks as if they’re sincere,” he said. “Just like with antivaxxers, the people staging protests against “Critical Race Theory” around the country are part of a centrally managed astroturf campaign. Anonymous shell companies, paid influencers, fake websites, secret donors, all backed by Koch and other billionaires.”

And Candace Owens isn’t the only one who’s been exposed as part of a larger paid influencer campaign. Yes, folks, even hip-hop has fallen victim to this scam.

More than a few of the “hotep” contingent has retweeted Tariq Nasheed, who often couples his pro-Black sentiments with virulent misogynoir, calling Black women “bed wenches” if they date or marry white men (or women).

As it turns out, Nasheed himself is a failed R&B singer.

Wedding band realness! (Of course, as can be expected, his Twitter profile now pushes his nonsense music on iTunes, given how many people have fallen for the okey-doke.)

And how about Hotep Jesus?

One of our supporters bought all three of my books and I signed them at Hotep Nation Weekend!



I love our supporters!https://t.co/BFDZPY7lAD pic.twitter.com/aFjoqcEtUl — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) September 23, 2021

This dude is an even bigger fraud than Tariq Nasheed. His real name is Bryan Sharpe, and until he started pushing the “far right” narrative, he was pushing the idea of being a rapper (as was everyone else in Fif’s hanger-on circle at the time). He went by the name of Daddy Bawsten.

Recognize the face, folks?

Stay woke, though.