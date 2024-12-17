Cardi B Sparks Debate After She Claims Men Date “Unattractive” Women Just To Manipulate Them

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B’s latest livestream arrived shortly after she leaked texts from her ex Offset.

Cardi B made her controversial opinion about men’s dating strategies known during her latest unfiltered livestream session.

The Bronx-bred rapper stirred up a storm after sharing her candid thoughts on why men date women they consider to be less attractive. According to Cardi, it’s all about control, rather than a man’s ability to properly court what she considers a high value woman. She backed up her claim by explaining her theory that “b#tches” who are essentially desperate are more likely to put up with unsavory things in their relationships.

“These b#tches, they don’t have nothing, they have to tolerate everything,” Cardi B began, launching into her fiery take. “If a n#gga do some f#ck s#it, the next day, the b#tch is gonna answer the phone.”

The “WAP” hitmaker hardly stopped there and went on to draw a sharp comparison to how she—and presumably other women of her status—handles disrespect in their relationships.

“You do some f#ck s### to me, I’m putting you on f#cking yellow, n#gga,” she said before holding up a glass of ice water. “You on this. This is where you at, on ice.”

Cardi B says that men prefer less attractive women because they are more submissive than Beautiful women 👀🤔pic.twitter.com/RePxhsRAwL — Franky Fleece (@FrankyFleece) December 17, 2024

As if Cardi B’s latest rant wasn’t already on an eyebrow-raising roll, she upped the ante by sharing an anecdote about a wealthy man, who Cardi B alleges admitted his dating preferences directly correlate with her proposed thesis.

“I know a guy—a rich, rich muthafucka—and he literally told me to my face, ‘I’d rather deal with a seven and an eight than a 10,’” she revealed.

Cardi added women who aren’t “10s” are willing to settle, saying, “They just don’t feel like they gotta compete. Like, one little thing, and they’re off. They just gotta feel like they already picking.”

According to Cardi B, women who rank as 10s on the mythical attractiveness scale refuse to play along, which some men find intimidating.

“These 10s are not trying to compete,” she said. “They’re just trying to get picked. It’s crazy how that’s how men are thinking nowadays.”

The controversial comments quickly set social media ablaze, with fans and critics alike debating her claims. She recently confessed to leaking her own text conversation with ex Offset because she wanted to make sure she looked like a “bad b#tch.” Cardi and Offset went through a number of infidelity issues before she announced their separation earlier this year.