CEO Jizzle Was Apparently Shot By His Own Brother At Lil Baby Concert

The shooting occurred in September in Memphis.

The man charged with discharging the firearm that struck CEO Jizzle during a recent Lil Baby concert reportedly just had his bond revoked.

According to FOX13 Memphis, a Shelby county judge revoked Kevin Young’s bond during a court hearing on Tuesday (December 5) that was connected to the 22-year-old’s involvement in the case. Young, who raps under the stage name Kato 2x, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges, following the shooting incident on September 7 at the FedEx Forum.

Young’s bond was originally set at $150,000 before it was revoked. He’s accused of firing the shot that struck Jizzle inside the arena, however, Young wasn’t arrested for the shooting until September 27.

CEO Jizzle had frequently collaborated with Young, who’s been identified as his brother, and even connected with him for their “Step Brothers 2” single in April.

Young’s attorney said that his client was accused of shooting his own brother as they were standing next to each other during the Lil Baby concert.

Jizzle previously addressed his survival of the attack in a post on social media in which he said, “Ain’t no way I’ma let a f###### take me out,” in an Instagram Live video.