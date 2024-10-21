Charleston White Debunks Rumors He Was Shot In Chicago: “Got To Get Me In Atlanta” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charleston White was going viral on social media on Sunday amid speculation he was shot by three men in Chicago.

Charleston White is speaking out after social media was flooded with rumors he was shot in Chicago.

On Sunday (October 20), an alleged police recording surfaced online of a responder reporting a man named Charleston White said he was shot by three men and was outside Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rumors spread like wildfire that the controversial internet personality was the victim. Many on social media questioned why Charleston White would be in Chicago considering his previous remarks about the city, including mocking the death of the late King Von.

However, Charleston White eventually confirmed he was not the alleged victim.

“Listen, them n##### mad at me,” he said in a video. “They mad ‘c## I ain’t got shot. If anybody know me, they know I ain’t going to Chicago so a n#### could shoot me in Chicago.”

White continued with a shot at YSL Woody, adding, “N#### got to get me in Atlanta. And Woody ain’t no gangsta no more.”

Charleston White confirms he never got shot and would never go to Chicago 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iSwiZrpKV9 — The Menace 🥷 (@Charlestonwhyt) October 20, 2024

White and Woody have been going back and forth on social media for weeks. Charleston White made headlines after getting arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals in Texas on Thursday (October 10). Upon his release, White dissed Woody and his disabled daughter in an unhinged rant.

Meanwhile, X (Twitter) users also debunked the rumors Charleston White was shot, adding a community note to one post that garnered over three million views.

“This is not the famous Charleston White,” the message read. “This is a different individual who shares the same name. According to the scanner the victim is in his 30s. Charleston White is in his 40s and resides in Texas not in Chicago.”