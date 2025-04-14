Chris Brown Connects With Teyana Taylor & Karrueche Tran At Coachella Despite Troubled History

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown surprised onlookers at Coachella by reconnecting with Teyana Taylor and Karrueche Tran years after public disputes.

Footage from the music festival over the weekend showed Brown approaching Taylor, who initially appeared tense. The two exchanged words before embracing and sharing a laugh, a moment that caught many by surprise, given their previous rumored clash.

In a separate video, Brown was seen smiling and chatting with Tran years after she was granted a restraining order against him in 2017.

The reunion with Taylor comes nearly two years after a heated incident at Brown’s 34th birthday party in Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, Brown confronted Taylor over her decision to withdraw from his planned Michael Jackson tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards. Taylor had reportedly backed out due to scheduling conflicts.

Witnesses claimed Brown became aggressive, yelling at her and demanding she leave. Taylor allegedly responded by telling him he was “on one,” which only escalated the situation.

USHER, who was also at the party, attempted to calm things down but ended up in a confrontation with Brown. The dispute allegedly spilled outside, where Brown and his entourage reportedly assaulted USHER. Though early reports suggested USHER suffered facial injuries, he appeared unharmed the next day at the Lovers & Friends festival.

Despite the incident, Taylor later clarified the status of her relationship with Brown, saying they were “damn near blood brother and sister.”

Karruche Tran Accuses Chris Brown Of Abuse

Chris Brown’s interaction with Tran raised even more eyebrows. The actress and model was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017 after accusing him of physical and emotional abuse, including threats to her life.

She alleged he punched her in the stomach and pushed her down stairs during their relationship. The order expired in 2022.

Their brief exchange at Coachella, which appeared friendly, led to a wave of speculation online. Comments flooded Tran’s Instagram with people urging the two to reconcile.