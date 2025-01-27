Coi Leray Seems To Confirm Cheating Rumors In New Song Teaser As Trippie Redd’s Ex Leaks DMs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray is teasing a new heartbreak anthem as Trippie Redd’s ex speaks out amid rumors he cheated on his pregnant girlfriend.

Coi Leray is previewing a new song amid rumors the father of her unborn child, Trippie Redd, cheated on her during her pregnancy.

Leray teased the track on Sunday (January 26) in which she pours out her pain over a lover who cheated on her repeatedly.

“All the times I caught you cheating,” Leray croons on the chorus. “I should have killed you but no, you have to see this.”

Coi Leray previews a new song about Trippie Redd cheating on her while pregnant



"you told me you love me but you ain't mean it, I done lost it how the f*ck could I believe this n*gga, got my heart upon my chest and left me bleeding…" pic.twitter.com/K6BCmoTmPj — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) January 27, 2025

Fans flocked to the comment section, with many slamming Trippie Redd for allegedly cheating on Coi Leray.

“He don’t deserve you bae,” one fan shared, with another asking, “How can you cheat on Coi Leray… MULTIPLE times…”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Trippe Redd’s ex, Ayleks, denied claims of “ruining a happy home” and shared messages between herself and Coi Leray.

Describing herself as the Canton, Ohio-born rapper’s “first love” in a TikTok post, Ayleks blasted fans for “coming to my page and harassing me based on assumptions.” She followed up on her Instagram Stories, sharing an alleged heated exchange with Leray.

“You really are a f###### loser,” Leray allegedly wrote. “You sell p####, so I wouldn’t even be surprised if you’re still around.” Ayleks shot back, “I’m a loser for what? Because your ngga is on BS while u pregnant? That got nun to do [with] me.”

Ayleks also told Leray that she and Trippie are just friends, claiming she stepped back out of respect for their relationship.

Ayleks posted screenshots of messages between her & Coi leray 👀 pic.twitter.com/So4Lkd0J8S — 🖤 (@BLVCKBVBY7) January 26, 2025

While neither Coi Leray nor Trippe Redd addressed the cheating rumors, the “No More Parties” hitmaker sparked speculation with an Instagram post last week.

“Nothing worse than being cheated on,” she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless.”

