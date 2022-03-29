Dame Dash, a man known for his passionate responses, is now weighing in on the epic 2022 Oscar’s slap. Thus far, Chris Rock and Will Smith have yet to make amends. In fact, Dame Dash calls Will Smith a “villain” that needs “therapy” following the Chris Rock Oscar’s slap!

Of course, this creative controversy continues. In addition, to the meteoric rise in the 2022 Oscar’s viewership, Chris Rock is experiencing a dramatic spike in ticket sales. Accordingly, prices for the upcoming comedy show, the Ego Death world tour are exponentially increasing. Well, isn’t that quite interesting?

Preceding the furious encounter, Will made an interesting social media post. To his IG account, he adds a video of his wife and himself. In fact, the playful caption includes a foreboding message. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos” reads the cryptic caption. So, this does not seem to be lost on Mr. Congeniality.

However, since then Smith is copping deuces. As a matter of fact, he completely disavows “violence in all of its forms.” Indeed, his social media platform is effectively demonstrating the depth of his sincerity. Nonetheless. Dame Dash has a lot to say.

All the same, Sunday’s events leaves Damon completely in flux. “I will tell you this — ten years ago, five years ago, one year ago, if I ever heard that Will Smith got up and smacked somebody I would not believe it,” mentions the mogul.

“It’s almost like when a superhero turns into a villain or when a wrestler goes from being a good guy to the bad guy,” he exclusively reveals to Page Six. “It is almost seen as the shift of Will Smith. It is like he’s sick of being a good guy I guess. Will is tired of being a punk and he exploded and Chris Rock got it,” claims the boss man.

“It’s also internalizing a lot of trauma that he didn’t recognize and he overreacted to other things that bothered him,” shares the executive. “So more than likely I could say he could use a little therapy because he lost control of his emotions,” suggests Dame. “The world is a different place. I know if that was me and Kanye I would’ve walked out in cuffs and Kanye would’ve walked out in a straight jacket.”

Thoughts?