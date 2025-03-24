Dark Rumors Emerge Around Sauce Walka Shooting And Slaying Of Sayso P

Sauce Walka narrowly survived a shooting in Memphis, but it seems like native son Sayso P was the real target.

Sauce Walka nearly became another tragedy. He narrowly escaped a fatal shooting that sadly claimed the life of his artist, Sayso P. This all happened right in Memphis. Word on the street initially said the Houston rapper was the intended target, but the streets are whispering something different.

According to local chatter, Sayso P, a native of Memphis, might’ve been the real target all along. Why? Well, if the streets are correct, Sayso ran his mouth a little too freely. It seems like he thought coming home with Sauce would provide him some cover in the midst of beef.

Now, I’m no mind-reader, but whatever Sayso said had to be beyond offensive to provoke such a savage response. They wanted him silenced permanently. That sucks! As cold-hearted as it sounds, these individuals reportedly approached the two rappers and blasted shots. Tragically, Sayso didn’t survive the encounter. But…it gets way more intriguing.

The alleged shooters reportedly stood directly over Sauce Walka, ready to send him to his Maker. Realizing it was a major rap star, they reportedly backed off and allowed him to live. “He knows what he did,” they reportedly said as they departed. Sauce had to have his life flash before his eyes. He survived with a wound to his thigh. I hope he’s not too messed up because he tends to roll with some sort of security.

Hip-Hop has always had its share of controversy, but when did it become so murderous? What kind of message are we sending to the next generation? We must find lessons in tragedy, even one as senseless as this. Sayso’s voice will never truly be heard. He’ll never learn from the lesson.

Formal details remain fuzzy. I am sure the cops are on this one! It was a shooting in broad day! Let’s hope the Hip-Hop community takes notice. Can we all just get along?

Stay safe, Sauce. Rest peacefully, Sayso P.