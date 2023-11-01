Davido Set To Become Next Major International Cannabis Entrepreneur

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

As Lil Durk would say, “New Davido pack in air, is this s### gas or what?”

There will soon be yet another artist-turned-cannabis industry entrepreneur and thanks to Gumbo Brands, it appears that individual Wille be none other than Davido.

Just in case you aren’t hip yet, Gumbo Brands is the new revolutionary industry player behind blockbuster collaborations with artists such as Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black and now, Davido. Founded by Bronx native Karim “Luka Brazi” Butler and his wife Alexis Major, Gumbo originally partnered with Berner’s Cookies brand and has since expanded internationally into countries such as Thailand.

Now, it appears as though Davido will be the brand’s African ambassador for the launch of his own exclusive strain that will purportedly be dubbed “Coca Nuggs.” In an Instagram post shared to his personal profile, Butler pulled up on Davido with what appeared to be the ultimate welcome package. Complete with a couple pounds of his own strains, some exclusive mercy and a massive issued out chain donning the brand’s eponymous logo, it’s safe to say Davido is right at home with Gumbo Brands.

Not to mention Davido and Gumbo’s timing on the announcement of the strain is almost divine, considering he recently announced his Are We African Yet festival earlier this month. Something tells me he’ll make bank if Cocoa Nuggs are available for purchase during the festival.

Check out the post below.