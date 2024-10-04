DDG Taunted By Halle Bailey Fans As Usher Dragged Into Split News 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Usher began trending online as fans reacted to DDG announcing that he and Halle Bailey have amicably parted ways.

DDG is catching heat online as Halle Bailey fans react to news of their spilt, with many dragging Usher into the equation after the former couple recently attended the singer’s concert.

On Thursday (October 3), the rapper and content creator announced he parted ways with the R&B singer. DDG said the split was an amicable one, he and Bailey still consider each other as “best friends” and are focused on co-parenting their son Halo, who turns one in December.

As the news broke, fans flocked to social media with their reaction, with many taunting DDG over the split.

“imagine fumbling halle bailey,” one user shared alongside an image of The Little Mermaid actress.

“The moment DDG said he wasn’t going to married Halle anytime soon I just their relationship wasn’t going to last,” said another.

The moment DDG said he wasn’t going to married Halle anytime soon I just their relationship wasn’t going to last pic.twitter.com/MSa2SucHpH — ✨Mariah🌸 (@Missyboo_3) October 3, 2024

“all ddg did was embarrass halle for years,’ a third person said. “i was almost convinced she’d be stuck with him forever after all those my man tweets.”

all ddg did was embarrass halle for years. i was almost convinced she’d be stuck with him forever after all those my man tweets pic.twitter.com/R9FBNLvtyF — jolt (@meltborne) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Usher began trending as users joked that he was to blame for their split. The former couple went viral last week after a clip of DDG blocking Usher from feeding Halle Bailey cherries circulated online.

Similarly, fans blamed the R&B icon for Keke Palmer’s split from her boyfriend after she attended his Las Vegas residency. Darius Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for wearing a sheer outfit, and the couple separated shortly after.

“put the blame on Usher,” one person wrote following DDG’s announcement. “Usher trippin, he tried feeding Halle Bailey cherries and DDG and Halle Bailey broke up.”

put the blame on Usher, Usher trippin, he tried feeding Halle Bailey cherries and DDG and Halle Bailey broke up pic.twitter.com/yeRGA47KYr — Winnie Schola (@WinnieSchola) October 3, 2024

“Usher strikes again,’ said another user. “Halle Bailey is prolly driving 150 miles for that cherry as we speak.”

Usher 🤝🏾 Breaking up ‘happy’ homes pic.twitter.com/OuWOEss4Js — dreamlover (@Moving_Kool) October 3, 2024

Check out other reactions to the breakup announcement below.

DDG & Halle Bailey seemed happy just last week, DDG announced they’ve broken up 💔 pic.twitter.com/fZysx7ZcXe — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 3, 2024

ddg and halle broke up so now we gotta deal with a week of #black relationship topics pic.twitter.com/G6V31gGniC — nat🥷🏿 (@diefornat1) October 3, 2024

Usher when it comes to breaking up a happy family pic.twitter.com/hMkB54pVUb https://t.co/G0Mk9W3WLH — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 3, 2024