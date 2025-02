Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DeJ Loaf is setting the record straight amid claims she’s faking a relationship with longtime collaborator Jacquees to promote their new album, F### A Friendzone 2.

Earlier this week, Jacquees’ fiancée, Deiondra Sanders, accused the duo of staging a romance while sidelining her. Sanders also claimed that Dej Loaf has secretly yearned for Jacquees for years and threatened to expose her.

DeJ Loaf and Jacquees addressed Sanders’ rants during an interview with Hot 97’s Nessa, insisting there is no issue.

“I respect people’s relationships,” The Detroit native asserted. “But it’s also like, do y’all respect the friendship? I’ve been out of the picture and I stay out of the picture unless it’s business. [Jacquees and I] don’t even hang out as much and do the cool s### that we used to do… It’s respect.”

DeJ also confirmed she would not attend the couple’s wedding, “because I haven’t met her.”

According to DeJ, Jacquees’ former girlfriends felt threatened by their “bond” and “chemistry,” but she is drawing the line at disrespect.

“If any of his women feel like they don’t have to respect me, then I don’t have to be his friend,” she added. “We can end the friendship if my respect is on the line. I won’t be disrespected.”

Jacquees attempted to stay neutral, replying “That ain’t on me,” when Dej Loaf said she wouldn’t be a wedding guest.

“How do I force you to meet somebody?” he added.

Addressing his fiancée’s recent online rants, Jacquees said she didn’t “understand the entertainment industry.”

Meanwhile, Sanders responded, claiming DeJ Loaf was lying and that they had met before.

“LIES,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Y’all PLEASE give they lil mixtape some press so they can stop talking bout me.”

Jacquees and DeJ Loaf’s F### A Friendzone 2 is out now. Listen to it below.