Deiondra Sanders is continuing to vent online about her fiancé Jacquees, who she accused of faking a relationship with longtime collaborator Dej Loaf.

Earlier this week, Deiondra, the daughter of Hall of Fame football player and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, claimed she was being sidelined while Jacquees and his musical partner “fake” a romance to promote their upcoming album in a heated social media rant.

Dej Loaf seemingly responded, sharing an Instagram carousel captioned “Doing Press> Being Pressed.”

On Tuesday (February 11), Deiondra hopped in the comments, firing back at Dej Loaf, accusing her of lusting after Jacquees despite him being taken.

“Being pressed is telling his momma Ms. Rosie how you still want him,” she began. “Telling his momma u wish it was you. You and yo momma mad cause he proposed to me. You waited to see what que would do before u came out with yo girlfriend. Waiting around year after year and never choose. Dej keep it cute before I air all yo s### out!!!”

Deiondra Sanders Accuses Jacquees’ Mom Off Robbing Son

Deiondra then switched her target to Jacquees’ mom, who wrote “dummy” on a clip from a blog discussing the recent drama. Taking the gloves off, Deiondra accused her of stealing from her famous son.

“Ms Rosie better stop playing with me,” Deiondra warned. “Nobody off limits now. Now go be with yo husband and keep stealing and hiding yo son money.”

She continued to vent on X (Twitter) before apologizing for airing out her drama.

“I may talk a-lot and spaz but one thing they won’t say is imma liar. Everything I say be the truth,” she declared. “Now i’m done for real. I can’t keep embarrassing my family like this. Sorry yall. Back to the regular program. We have a surprise for you all today.”

Despite the mounting tension, Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders then shared the first photos of their baby son, Snow.