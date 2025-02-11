Deiondra Sanders Slams Fiancé Jacquees & Dej Loaf’s “Fake” Relationship  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Deiondra Sanders is putting her fiancé Jacquees and his musical partner on blast, accusing them of faking a relationship to drive album sales and pushing her out in the process.

On Tuesday, Deiondra, the daughter of Hall of Fame football player and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, took to social media to set the record straight.

She responded to a fan asking why she wasn’t at a recent press shoot with the singers.

“Cause it makes dej feel uncomfortable,” Deiondra replied. In a follow-up post, she doubled down, accusing Jacquees and Dej Loaf of staging a romance as a PR stunt.

“People gotta fake a relationship to sale albums,” she continued. “Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiance there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold.”

She added, “You’re welcome for the free promo! Sanders name gone do it every-time.”

Deiondra Sanders Claims She Wasn’t “Allowed Around Jacquees & Dej Loaf

It’s not the first time Deiondra Sanders, who welcomed a son with Jacquees last August, has claimed Dej Loaf is uncomfortable in her presence.

Earlier this month, the “B.E.D.” hitmaker shared a photo alongside his longtime collaborator with a provocative caption.

“Who’s better than Me,” he wrote. “Be honest @dejloaf.”

Fans in the comment section began speculating about the nature of their relationship and questioning if Jacquees was still with Deiondra Sanders.

Deiondra hopped in the comment to reply to a fan asking why she wasn’t present despite being in “every other pic.”

The mother of one replied, “cause I wasn’t ‘allowed’ lmfaooo.”

Neither Jacquees nor Dej Loaf has addressed Deiondra Sanders’ remarks publicly. However, Dej Loaf’s latest Instagram post appears to subtly address the situation.

She captioned a carousel of images, “Doing Press> Being Pressed.”