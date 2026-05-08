Detective Reveals Foolio Gang Ties & Rivals Celebration As Closing Arguments In Murder Trial Begins

Detective Trey McCulla testified that murdered rapper Julio Foolio was a documented member of the Six Block gang since its official recognition in 2019.

Detective Trey McCulla testified that murdered rapper Julio Foolio was a well-known member of the Six Block gang and one of the original documented members when the group was officially recognized as a criminal organization in August 2019.

McCulla, a gang detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for over four and a half years, explained that Six Block operates as a neighborhood hybrid gang rather than a nationally organized structure like the Bloods or Crips.

“It’s a neighborhood gang, So there’s a lot of similarities, you know, with the national, you know, gang as far as Six Block goes, it clearly meets the Florida State statute under 874 as a criminal gang, but they’re more of like neighborhood like hybrid gangs. Whereas in your national gangs, you see like a hierarchy, a structure where it’s, you know, organized. What we have seen and what we’ve experienced in Duval County is, you know, more of like the neighborhood hybrid stuff where there’s no hierarchy, you know, so forth.”

When Six Block was officially documented as a criminal gang, four members were identified: Charles Jones (Julio Foolio), Keon White, Felix Puse, and Derek Norris. Jones went by multiple nicknames, including Fio, Six Little Six, and used the Instagram handle Julio Fulio.

“He went by Fio uh Six Little Six. His Instagram handle was Julio Fulio, but in Duval County, everybody called, you know, referred to him as Fio.”

McCulla detailed the gang identifiers that qualified Jones as a documented member. Jones had a large number six tattooed on his neck and the word “Osama” above his left eye, referencing a fallen gang member.

Members of Six Block also used specific hand signs, a six-finger gesture and a K symbol honoring Kendra Austin, who died in 2016. The gang adopted a distinctive style of dress, wearing t-shirts featuring deceased members like Lawrence Davis (Trady), who was murdered in June 2018, and Kendra Austin.

The detective testified that Six Block engaged in a documented gang war with ATK and 1200, with the primary criminal activities including violent crimes, drug arrests involving firearms, and multiple prison sentences.

McCulla explained that gang members used social media and drill rap videos to celebrate violence and mock rival gang members after shootings and homicides.

McCulla noted that after Jones’ death, rival gang members began using the Don Julio bottle, a drink associated with Julio Foolio, in their own social media posts and rap videos as a form of disrespect. Young and Ace, a high-profile ATK member, prominently featured the Don Julio bottle in a rap video titled “Game Over.”

The detective also testified about the monetization of drill rap videos.

Gang members post these videos after violent incidents, and the more views and clicks the videos receive, the more money the artists earn.

McCulla confirmed that it was frequent for drill rap videos to be posted immediately after rival gang members were shot and killed.

McCulla’s testimony established the documented gang structure, Jones’ role as a founding member, and the connection between gang activity and the drill rap music scene in Jacksonville.