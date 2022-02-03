Did Baby Blue Cooperate to a Avoid Hefty Prison Sentence?

On “S.N.I.T.C.H.,” Pusha T poignantly pens the phrase, “sorry n#### I’m tryin’ to come home...” Whether, that lyric aptly applies to Diamond Blue Smith is the burning question. Of course, the streets are murmuring. Did Baby Blue cooperate to avoid a hefty prison sentence?

In fact, the embattled entrepreneur vehemently denies all those scathing assertions. Moreover, through his Twitter page, he passionately pleads his case. Soon, he begs the question, “You think imma miss my chance on being a real n#### by telling?

Next, he proclaims his ability to easily eat his sentence. Then he boasts, “Gimme them 20 months, imma knock that s### out! Be home in no time!” Thus, it appears as though the self-assured entertainer has his ten toes firmly planted.

You think imma miss my chance on being a real n#### by telling? 😒🤐🤣Gimme them 20 months, imma knock that s### out! Be home in no time!🤞🏽💯

💪🏽🦍😤❗️ — Blue Hefner (@BabyBlueWhoaaaa) February 1, 2022

Furthermore, Blue Hefner readily illuminates what he claims is really going on. At length, the Pretty Ricky alumn delivers a host of sordid allegations. First, he offers, “Honestly, The informants in my case made me their SCAPEGOAT.”

Before including, “Made it seem like we was part of the scam but in reality, THEY SCAMMED ME & OTHER CELEBS They told lies on US for less time wrongly convicting victims,” he matter-of-factly urges. Finally, he admits, “Unfortunately, being ‘NAIVE” isn’t a defense in the court of law!”

Honestly,

The informants in my case made me their SCAPEGOAT



Made it seem like we was part of the scam but in reality, THEY SCAMMED ME & OTHER CELEBS



They told lies on US for less time wrongly convicting victims



Unfortunately, being “NAIVE” isn’t a defense in the court of law! — Blue Hefner (@BabyBlueWhoaaaa) February 1, 2022

Ultimately, Baby Blue is yearning to stay connected with his organic supporters. After, mentioning that “February 7th” is his surrender date. The confident creative then supplies his future mailing address.

Turning myself in to the Feds on Monday, February 7th. If you wanna write me or send me anything, see info below…



Diamond Blue Smith # 11322509

FCI COLEMAN LOW

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

SATELLITE CAMP

P.O. BOX 1027

COLEMAN, FL 33521

(White Envelopes Only) — Blue Hefner (@BabyBlueWhoaaaa) January 31, 2022

Stay up, Baby Blue.