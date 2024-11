Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake and French Montana were rumored to be beefing following an alleged cease and desist over an unreleased collab.

Drake and French Montana were said to be at odds earlier this year with rumors the former collaborators had fallen out over an alleged cease and desist letter.

Rick Ross was one of multiple rappers waging at Drake earlier this year. In addition to trolling him incessantly, Rozay fired at the OVO founder in his “Champagne Moments” diss while dragging French into the feud.

He accused Drake of sending French Montana a cease and desist letter over an unreleased collab. While neither French nor Drizzy addressed the allegations directly, the rumors of bad blood persisted.

However, Drake’s latest Instagram Story post set tongues wagging, with many on social media claiming the Toronto superstar is extending an olive branch to French Montana.

On Wednesday night (November 20), Drake shared French’s post promoting his newly released documentary For Khadija.

Drake fans shared the post online, with some taking it as a sign the beef is squashed and others asking Rick Ross for his updated thoughts.

While Drake seemingly showing love to French Montana could imply they’re good, the real reason he shared the post is likely far simpler. Drake served as executive producer for the project.

French revealed Drake’s role in the project last April ahead of the premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

“For Khadija. That’s for my mother,” he explained. “You know she came out here and sacrificed for us. My father had left and she stayed, and she helped me become who I became, so I dedicated it to her. Drake is executive producing it.”