Did Ice Spice Get Booed At The BET Hip-Hop Awards?

Ice Spice is loved and hated, but at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, there was cause for speculation as a crowd gave a mixed message!

Something crazy happened at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. As you already know, last Tuesday the BET Hip-Hop Awards were taped in Atlanta, Georgia. They air TODAY on BET so please check that out. Everybody was having a lot of fun. It was definitely a Hip-Hop affair with a wide range of celebrities that such an award could afford.

This version of the show was mostly performance-based, but there were some awards announced. It was an all-out celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop. Now I’m not going to get into the details of this particular award because it would result in spoilers for the show. So I hope you all follow me here. Nevertheless, There was a category in which Ice Spice and another rapper were being nominated.

I won’t say the other individual’s name, but I will say that this person is very popular. And the people love the individual in question. When this rapper was seen or walked through, the people cheered. Ice Spice was at the BET AWARDS, but was not here for the BET Hip-Hop awards. So that might play a factor in what happened next.

All I will say is that Ice Spice went to head with this other artist and WON. She was the winner, but the crowd started to boo, according to sources. I’m trying to figure out if they were doing the heckling because the rapper question was present and accounted for. OR, if they hate Ice Spice. I don’t really think that’s the case, because who doesn’t like Ice Spice? She’s harmless! But I think that They simply wanted to see a hometown favorite win.

Nevertheless, the show went on and everybody had a good time.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will be aired on October 10, 2023, as the 17th installment of the beloved show. BET Hip Hop Awards are intended to recognize the best in Hip-hop music of 2023. The ceremony was taped in Atlanta, Georgia.

We out!