Did The Feds And Cassie Collaborate On Diddy?

Did Cassie’s connections with the feds go back before the raid on Diddy’s homes? The rumors are on fire right now!

You know Cassie got super-paid last year in a landmark civil suit against Diddy. It was settled faster than the Flash on Red Bull. Well, we know now that the settlement did not mean Cassie could not write a book, for example.

I’m getting a rumor that tells me that it’s highly possible that the Feds could have completely been working with Cassie before the raid and even quite possibly before her landmark civil suit. A source close to the situation has told me that she was working with the feds all along, and this may be a move that just simply lined Diddy up for prosecution. Let’s keep this in perspective. He has not been charged or arrested with any crimes in this case at the time of this writing.

It’s been quite some time since the raids on his Miami and Hollywood home. As previously reported, sources within Homeland Security have suggested that this will be a very long process. They have to go through all the evidence, catalog it, and properly arrange their case before striking. The federal government has a 90% plus conviction rate. (By the way, about 2% go to trial.) So when they go after someone, they are almost certain they will put them away. Diddy is a Teflon Don of Hip-Hop sort. He’s been through just about every scenario we can imagine and has been seen out and about in a variety of circumstances enjoying his life. Some say he is simply pretending to project normalcy, and others say he is simply nervous and trying to make the best out of the situation.

Either way, it’s looking crazy.

