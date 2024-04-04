50 Cent Reacts To Reports Cassie Cooperating With Feds: “Not Looking Good For The Diddler” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura has reportedly been cooperating with the federal investigation into former partner Diddy for weeks.

50 Cent believes things are looking grim for Diddy following reports Cassie Ventura is cooperating with the federal investigation into the Hip-Hop mogul following the recent Homeland Security raids.

On Wednesday (April 3), TMZ reported Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Ventura is one of multiple witnesses working the feds. A source told the outlet she has been talking to investigators for weeks.

50 Cent has relentlessly trolled Diddy since the allegations first surfaced and continued his campaign after catching wind of reports about Ventura cooperating with the feds.

“oh yeah, it’s not looking good for the Diddler. LOL,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the TMZ report.

It’s unclear if Ventura was working with the feds before the raids on Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami last month. However, the lawyer who represented her in the blockbuster lawsuit against Diddy voiced strong support for the raids.

The former couple swiftly settled the lawsuit a day after filing. Ventura painted a disturbing picture of her time with Diddy in court documents. She accused him of rape, multiple sexual and physical assaults. The singer also claimed he plied her with drugs and alcohol and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes at “freak off” parties while he watched.

Seven new individuals have reportedly stepped forward to cooperate with authorities. At least three Jane Does and one John Doe have already been interviewed. Three more Jane Does were scheduled for discussions.

A Department of Homeland Security source recently confirmed, “We are getting a lot of cooperation from a lot of people.

“We believe that there is a disturbing history of sex trafficking,” the Miami-based officer explained. “We are responding to concrete, detailed, explicit allegations. This is not random. We didn’t choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we’re following up on.”

Diddy’s lawyer branded the federal raids an “unprecedented ambush” and maintained his client’s innocence in the face of mounting allegations.