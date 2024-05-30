Diddy To Miss Daughter’s High School Graduation Amid Mounting Abuse Allegations?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Footage of the Harlem-bred businessman beating his then-girlfriend leaked.

Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to face multiple sexual and physical abuse civil lawsuits. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder is also reportedly under federal investigation for sex trafficking.

Diddy’s legal troubles seem to be affecting his family members as well. For instance, TMZ reports the 54-year-old recording artist/record executive could miss his 17-year-old daughter’s high school graduation.

Chance Combs attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California. She recently shared photos with her prom date, 18-year-old Branson Bailey, on Instagram. Bailey also uploaded photos to his Instagram page.

In November 2023, Cassie Ventura sued Sean Combs under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act. The R&B singer accused her ex-boyfriend of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

Department of Homeland Security officials raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes on March 25, 2024. Federal investigators detained two of his sons, Justin Combs and Christian Combs, at the LA residence before releasing them.

CNN recently released surveillance footage from 2016 of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. He later issued a public apology for his behavior in the video without mentioning Ventura by name. Ventura also released a statement.