Diddy’s Ex-Chef Alleges Long-Term Abuse Amid Claim Cassie Hotel Assault Video Was Edited

A woman who worked as a chef for Sean “Diddy” Combs during both his marriage to wife Kim Porter, and decade long relationship with Cassie Ventura, has come forward with new abuse claims against him.

On Friday (November 22), Jourdan Cha’Taun, whose Instagram username is @thejourdanchtaun, posted a photo of Ventura’s face accompanied by a scathing caption condemning Combs and his legal team over their latest claim that the infamous 2016 hotel assault video was edited.

The chef’s claims follows news of court documents filed by Combs’ legal team alleging the government provided the judge in the incarcerated music mogul’s criminal case an “edited, manipulated version of the video published by CNN.”

Cha’Taun not only suggested the claim of the video being edited was false, calling it “sick” she also alleged Comb’s abuse of Ventura wasn’t isolated to any specific period of their relationship.

“Seeing @cassie be re-victimized in the press, on the blogs & through that disingenuous “apology” throughout the past year,” Cha’Taun wrote. “Over, and over again. Has been truly disgusting to see. I cannot in good conscience remain silent. He was physically abusing her. For a LONG TIME! These are FACTS!!!!!!!!!!! To say that the video was edited, knowing there were WORSE BEATINGS, is truly SICK!”

She continued, doubling down on her support for Ventura and victims of domestic abuse at large.

“It’s unconscionable,” she wrote. “I have shown Cassie support privately. On my stories, and in other ways. Today I felt it long overdue to show my support on my main page, as publicly as I can. I’m using my platform to stand up for her. I stand with Cassie, and all domestic violence victims, survivors, and those no longer with us.”

Cha’Taun concluded, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

This isn’t the first time Cha’Taun, who has also worked for celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., has posted about her experience working for Combs. In 2019 following the death of Porter, Cha’Taun shared a touching tribute post remarking on the first time they met — as Kim was cooking a grilled cheese in a “white bikini” at Comb’s Miami estate. Cha’Taun wrote about how she adored the way Porter “loved and checked Puff” calling it a “sight to see” because “no one checks Puff” and even claimed they were the “black version of Bonnie & Clyde.

Combs is also facing additional scrutiny over the video after text messages released by the government earlier this month show his ex-girlfriend Cassie protesting her treatment after a violent altercation at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.

The shocking texts follow harrowing security footage that was also released, capturing Diddy chasing and assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway.

“I have a black eye and fat lip. You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done…I still have crazy bruising,” Cassie sent in a message detailing the aftermath of the assault.

Further texts reveal the intensity of the assault: “I turn my head for a second, and you get f##### up, and you drag me down the hall by my hair…I have bleeding cuts…You hit me in the head two good times.”