Diddy’s Ex Misa Hylton To Release Book Amid Mogul’s Legal Troubles

Misa Hylton and Diddy were a big deal back in the “Puffy” days. Well, word is she will recollect the Bad Boy era in a new book.

Misa Hylton is set to release a book about her life. If you don’t know her, you should.

Hylton is one of the most decorated fashionistas and stylists in Hip-Hop. If you recall seeing Timberland boots in R&B videos and singers wearing clothing like the rappers, you’ve probably seen her work. She’s still out here working and kicking up dust.

She’s also one of the mothers of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children. Justin is her first son. Recently, she revealed that she has a book about her life coming out, which stands on its own because she has an amazing testimony in the culture, I believe.

Her story is intertwined with one of the biggest moguls in music and right now, that mogul is in the midst of a federal investigation by Homeland Security about some extremely heinous crimes. Announcing a book in the middle of all this can be quite polarizing, but it appears she’s going forward with the project regardless.

So where’s the rumor? Apparently, she released an excerpt from the book. If it’s not an excerpt, it’s feeding into the promotion of the book. It reads like a book. And who is she talking about? Diddy, of course. At the bottom of her post, she added a disclaimer to keep all negative or toxic thoughts to yourself.

Will that happen? I’m not sure, to be honest. But I am certain somebody had something slick to say. But look at this part:

“My Life Story

My experience

Beside every Bad Boy was a Bad gyal! **Please do not come here with any negativity, instead try praying for all involved. You cannot erase history and cultural impact. This is also OUR legacy. EVERY single person whose blood, sweat, tears, talent and business acumen went into this movement. WERE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED WERE YOU NOT INSPIRED??! btw- I had Justin at 19years old, I turned 20yrs old 7 days later. For a while the internet had my age wrong. I said hey leave it Stop believing everything on the internet. Rest in Peace Craig Mack 🤍🕊️”

What do you think of that?

In other news, Sean Combs’s beloved mother has been hospitalized. Janice Combs is now in a Florida medical facility.

