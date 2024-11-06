Donald Trump Jr. Claims Kamala Harris’ Celebrity Supporters Are Linked To Diddy “Freak-Offs”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out why Donald Trump Jr. questions the endorsements of Kamala Harris by celebrity supporters.

Similar to the remark Elon Musk made last month about Eminem, Donald Trump Jr. has alleged that Vice President Kamala Harris’ celebrity supporters have ties to not only Sean “Diddy” Combs but also Jeffrey Epstein.

During the latest episode of his Rumble network podcast Triggered with Donald Trump Jr., the political commentator didn’t mince his words while accusing the celebrities supporting Vice President Kamala Harris of having ulterior motives.

Trump Jr.’s criticism follows a wave of celebrity endorsements Harris has received from artists such as GloRilla, Cardi B and more in recent weeks. In short, Trump Jr. claimed that Harris’ A-List supporters were either guests at the infamous island owned by Epstein, the deceased wealthy financier-turned-convicted-sex-offender, or attended Diddy’s “Freak Off” parties — which are at the center of his federal indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering crimes.

“Why would anyone, even a liberal celebrity, endorse Kamala Harris?” Trump Jr. questioned.

“The celebrities who aren’t getting paid are getting probably paid in another way. They’re either on an Epstein list or a Diddy party list, or both,” he said.

He pointed to a so-called “magical” timing of recent celebrity endorsements for Democrats as evidence that Diddy’s criminal case is somehow linked.

“We all saw that how magically Diddy gets busted, and all of a sudden everyone’s endorsing the Democrat just out of nowhere, huh?” Trump Jr. said, hinting at a suspicious shift.

In particular, he noted the sudden change among former Trump-supporting celebrities.

“The people that were endorsing Trump … we’re going to go the other way now,” he continued. “I wonder why that is.”

This isn’t the first time a high-profile white male has suggested that Harris and her celebrity supporters have connections to Diddy. Ahead of Eminem’s appearance at the Vice President’s campaign rally in Detroit last month, Tesla CEO Musk claimed the “Slim Shady” rapper was also a “participant” of Diddy’s “Freak Off” parties in a message he shared on Twitter. Musk replied to a thread shared by the account @AutismCapital which disparaged Eminem and described him as a “guy who rapped about killing homosexuals with a chainsaw, chopping his wife in front of his daughter, his disdain of his poor white trash audience and being banged by bisexual p###.”

“Yet another Diddy party participant,” Elon Musk wrote in a tweet in the thread.

However, Twitter users quickly identified much closer, and recent ties between Musk and Diddy than either of the latter, and promptly exposed them in subsequent posts. I wonder if the same will happen to Trump Jr.?

Watch the clip of Trump Jr.’s rant above and check out the fallout from Elon Musk’s remarks in the post below.