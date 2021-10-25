Poor Papi! Drake Said He Used to ‘Scrape Together’ $5k/Month To Rent a Phantom

Drake has been richer for longer than most people have been alive.

So, it’s almost understandable as to why he doesn’t “get it.”

In a recent Instagram post, Drake demonstrated that he has no clue what it really means to be poor when he explained that he used to ‘scrape together’ $5,000/month just to keep up appearances.

“Back in 2007, we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it,” Drake said. “I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever. I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone. Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting.”

Since we already know there’s going to be someone out there who’s going to look at this as sound financial advice, let us be the one to break it to you – and not so gently.

Despite what many folks flex about on social media, the vast majority of Black men in this country are not rich, wealthy, “hood rich,” or any combination of the above. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black men in the United States have a median take-home pay of $23,728. (For purposes of comparison, white men in the United States have a median take-home pay of $36,785.)

Now, these facts open up a whole different discussion about the racial wealth inequality gap, job discrimination, and lack of opportunity for most folks. But for the purposes of this bit of Drake news, there are two things you need to take away from these statements.

One, listen to what Drake said at the end – do not go into dire financial straits to flex on the Internet for people who don’t give a sh*t about you. Make sure your bills are paid, your children are fed and clothed, and your wife/girlfriend/husband/boyfriend is secure – then rent a Rolls Royce, if you want to.

Two, stop lying on the Internet. And take Jay-Z’s advice and take the $500,000, because your “business” idea (which is really just a pie-in-the-sky rap superstardom fantasy) sucks.