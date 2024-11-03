Drake Beef: Is There A “Future” In Atlanta?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake and Future might be friends again, if these rumors are true.

Drake is back at it, but not with Kendrick Lamar. He’s aiming his jabs at yet another Compton native. Drizzy had time to go at Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan because he sided with Dot in the beef.

“If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drake said with all the seriousness of a guy who thinks his 2016 diss tracks are still echoing in Kendrick Lamar’s nightmares. He even called DeRozan a “goof” in another off-hand chat—because, of course, the salt must flow.

Well, folks, there is much more.

We know Drake and Future were pretty good buddies. They were friends enough to record a dope album together (with Metro Boomin). But, later down the line, Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar set it off on Drake. By the way, this dude does a great breakdown of how Drake is out of favor with Future.

Anyway, the word on the street is that Future and Drake talked. They aren’t best buddies, but they have reportedly ironed out their issues. I mean, these dudes were beefing over a girl. There’s nothing gangsta about that. On the serious side, I think Drake needs Atlanta as a stronghold, and the way for that to happen is through The Purple Man.

There’s another side to this. Metro and Kendrick are not included in this olive branch. I would think they should be. Why not throw the others in there? I do think both Metro Boomin and Kendrick did serious damage to Drake’s brand. I’m not sure he can come back from this.

DeRozan is out here laughing at Drake. I think he’s OK being down with his Compton brother K-Dot, who managed to flip the Canadian’s life. Hoping they all get cool again. The season is coming, the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl are on the horizon. That’s a lot of “Not Like Us.”

One time…

-illseed out