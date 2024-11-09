Drake Did WHAT For Young Thug?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake seems to be working really hard to get back in good with Atlanta.

Hey everybody! Drake is making a big effort to repair his relationship with the city of Atlanta. As I previously reported, he’s been rumored to be working actively to mend things with Future. Whether or not that’s fully materialized, there’s a new development.

Young Thug is out—well, sort of. He’s essentially on a form of house arrest that could last for decades. Any slip-ups, and he’ll go straight back to jail. For now, though, he’s out, and he seems relieved and happy about his newfound “freedom.” We’re happy for him too because we all need some good news this year. Plus, the state’s case against him was really weak.

Rumor has it that Drake went straight to see Thug as soon as he was free. Allegedly, within two hours of Young Thug’s plea deal, the Canadian Don paid him a visit. Word is that Drake even gave him $1 million to help him get back on his feet. Can you believe this? This move is bound to earn him some loyalty points in Atlanta, which is exactly what he needs. While Houston is one of his favorite cities, Atlanta is Atlanta. Drake needs a solid standing in Atlanta if he wants to work his way back into the culture there.

By the way, someone mentioned that a correctional officer robbed Young Thug of a watch. Whether or not that’s true is anyone’s guess, but I heard that the officer wore the watch in question in court while testifying against Young Thug. If that’s true, that’s wild!

So, can Drake get back in good with the hood?