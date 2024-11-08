Young Thug’s Sister Warns Clout Chasers To Back Off: “Shower Him With Love” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s younger sister, Dora Williams, made a plea for her brother who she said experienced “a lot of trauma” behind bars.

Young Thug’s sister, Dora Williams, is calling for clout chasers to back off, asking that supporters “shower” the rapper with love.

Thugger was released from jail last Thursday (October 31), after taking a non-negotiated plea deal following more than 900 days behind bars while on trial.

While fans are clamoring for Young Thug to make his first public appearance and are eager to hear new music from the ATL rap icon, his sister is asking fans to allow him time to process the trauma he’s endured.

On Thursday, a week after Thug’s release, his sister Dora Williams shared a message on social media.

“I really wish everyone value the fact that my brother is human & actually went thru a lot of trauma,” Williams tweeted. “As did his family.”

Williams clarified that Young Thug doesn’t want people around for “clout” and that he’ll return to the limelight in due time. In the meantime, she urged his friends and supporters to cloak him with love.

“If he’s asking for you to come around him it’s to just chill not gain clout,” she added. “You all will have that opportunity when he’s ready. Rn, shower him with love pls.”

Thug was rumored to be stepping out on his first outing in public at a Colorado University football game. Young Thug’s sister Dolly White replied to Coach Prime’s son, Deion Sanders Jr. wish. He tweeted that it would be “LEGENDARY,” if the rapper came to one of the Buffaloes’ final games.

”We comin,” White replied. A short while later, Sanders Jr. revealed, “Talked to her and Thug on FaceTime last night…it’s happening.”

Although Young Thug is yet to be seen in public, T.I. shared a video of their recent meeting. Thug also made an appearance with his attorney Brian Steele via a Facetime call with a class of law school students.

Additionally, former collaborators Lil Baby and T.I. both hinted at upcoming music with Thug.