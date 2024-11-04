Lil Baby Responds To Young Thug’s Collab Request, Leaving Gunna Fans Confused 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby shared an intriguing response to Young Thug’s cryptic tweet, prompting confused reactions from Gunna fans.

Young Thug is seemingly gearing up to head back to the studio with Lil Baby, sparking confusion from Gunna fans.

Over the weekend, Thugger returned to (X) Twitter with his first posts since his release from jail after taking a plea deal. He shared a pair of cryptic tweets, including one that hinted at a comeback track with Lil Baby.

“Real plea deal jack,” he wrote before following up with, “Wham let’s drop one on these rats.”

Lil Baby’s response to Young Thug only increased the layers of intrigue. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, “I missed you mf !! Welcome home my brudda! Thank god you able To get back to the fam in good health and spirits! Wish ya none but billions jack!”

However, he ended his post with a quote from a Thug tweet earlier this year, writing, “#whateverwhamsaygoes.”

The tweet caused a stir online this summer, with many fans speculating that Young Thug was siding with Lil Baby amid the “BAND4BAND” rapper’s ongoing feud with Gunna. Despite their previous relationship, Lil Baby seemingly cut ties with his former collaborator over allegations Gunna snitched on Thug by taking an Alford plea in the YSL RICO trial.

whateva wham say goes — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 26, 2024

Muddying the waters even further, Young Thug’s lawyer specifically asked for his client to be allowed to continue collaborating with Gunna even though the conditions of his probation prohibit him from associating with YSL affiliates.

Social media users were quick to react, with some calling for Young Thug to collaborate with Gunna over Lil Baby.

One fan wrote, “Young Thug asked the judge for permission to still communicate with Gunna just so he could get on the internet and call him a rat. Idk why that’s so funny right now.”

Young Thug asked the judge for permission to still communicate with Gunna just so he could get on the internet and call him a rat. Idk why that’s so funny right now. — dos. (@DosRivers) November 3, 2024

Another user stated, “we did not wait 2 years for a baby feature.”

we did not wait 2 years for a baby feature 😭 https://t.co/6ZyZdbZZ3r — Ewan (@alwaystalkmusic) November 3, 2024

“@youngthug it’s time you speak up about gunna,” added a third. “Don’t put Gunna on that distress of darkness. Stop acting like an hypocrite. Lil baby called gunna a snitch and you wanna drop a song with him first. If you continue like this, we will cancel you in Africa.”

@youngthug it’s time you speak up about gunna. Don’t put Gunna on that distress of darkness. Stop acting like an hypocrite. Lil baby called gunna a snitch and you wanna drop a song with him first. If you continue like this, we will cancel you in Africa✍🏾 — Skinny M (@SkinnyM14) November 4, 2024

Thug asks to be able to still make music with Gunna just to get out and say he wanna do a song with Lil Baby pic.twitter.com/S0AMSHaLpn — dj french tip (@claycobarbie) November 4, 2024

Me after finding out that Young Thug chose Lil Baby over Gunna pic.twitter.com/t83esKdyux — JSP (@JSPCapalot) November 4, 2024