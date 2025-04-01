Elon Musk’s Baby Mama Feud Explodes: $500K A Year & DNA Test Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk claims he has given $2.5 million to political commentator Ashley St. Clair while admitting he’s unsure whether her 5-month-old son is his, after she sold her Tesla and accused him of slashing child support payments.

The Tesla CEO took to his social media platform to put St. Clair on blast on Monday (March 31.)

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out,” he tweeted. “No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

St. Clair, who filed a paternity suit in Manhattan Supreme Court, quickly fired back.

“Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused,” she wrote. “And you weren’t sending me money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son,” she continued.

The dispute erupted after St. Clair appeared in a video showing her selling her Tesla Model S, which she said Musk had gifted her.

She claimed the sale was necessary after Musk allegedly cut child support by 60 percent. She claimed Musk was “vindictive,” adding, “That’s his modus operandi when women speak out.”

Musk has not confirmed paternity but said he is open to taking a DNA test. St. Clair insists the child was conceived during a January 2024 trip to St. Barts and says Musk told her to keep the pregnancy private.

She also alleges he provided her with housing and security during that time.

Their relationship reportedly began in May 2023 after St. Clair interviewed Musk for The Babylon Bee. Since then, the fallout has spilled across social media, with Musk responding to far-right influencer Laura Loomer’s criticism of St. Clair by labeling her a “gold digger” and “professional gaslighter.”

Elon Musk Accused Of Using His Platform To “Gag” Ex In Paternity Battle

St. Clair accused Musk of using his platform to smear her while attempting to silence her through legal means.

“It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world,” she wrote. “It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”