Eric Trump Tries To Play Ice Cube & 50 Cent Out…With Photoshopped “Trump” Picture!

Ice Cube is getting a taste of exactly what it’s like to deal with the Trump Administration. The Trumpets met with Ice Cube and some of Ice Cube‘s people a couple of weeks ago and all h### broke loose. The rapper, pushing his Contracts With Black America, entertained the meetings in the effort to improve the condition of Black people in America, so he says.
And it seems like the revolutionary rapper has Black People‘s best interests at heart. However, dealing with a president like Trump and an administration to boot has provided a challenging atmosphere for him. So, today Eric Trump the son of Donald, tweeted a photoshopped picture of both Ice Cube and 50 Cent, who recently endorsed Donald Trump, calling them “courageous Americans.” Never forget: Ice Cube called on to be arrested in 2018.
In the photoshopped picture, both Ice Cube and 50 Cent were wearing Trump hats. Well, the only thing is neither one of them were actually wearing Trump hats. Ice Cube had on a Big 3 hat in the original and 50 Cent had on a New York Yankees hat but somebody decided to put Trump on both of them. Well, that did not go over too well with Ice Cube because he decided to respond on Twitter with “n*gga please.” And then came the comments!
Check out some of the comments from around the Internet space regarding this fiasco.
The other day it was a false claim about Biden owning a home he sold many years ago. Today, Eric Trump shares an obviously photoshopped pic of two rappers in Trump hats. Things will continue to get dumber. pic.twitter.com/EfAW03henG
— Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) October 20, 2020
A lot of us out here love you Cube, including me. I understand what you were trying to do. But Trump doesn't care about Black People….he never did. He just used you for publicity, like all of the others. I still support you, but please beware of Trump and his demons!
— WAKE THE H### UP & VOTE!!!!! (@PJE_1974) October 20, 2020
Everybody talking about they warned Cube the Trump administration would do this. He himself knew this would happen, just as he suspected the Democrats would do as they've done with Cardi B, Killer Mike, and other black celebrities who are supporting them.
— Comedy Style (@bachsanon) October 20, 2020
Who would think that the @GOP would ever stoop to altered images for their political benefit? pic.twitter.com/xFlSgRsQhR
— Bathroom Ceiling Fresco (@MariaKChica) October 20, 2020
They are using all these n-words!
Those aren't edited pic.twitter.com/5BmIeK63gx
— TRUMP TEAM 🇺🇸 Text VOTE to 88022 (@trumpteam01) October 20, 2020