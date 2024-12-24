Erica Mena Blasts “Deadbeat” Safaree As Parenting Drama Erupts Over Christmas Plans 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Mena slammed Safaree, claiming he hasn’t seen their two children in over six months but now wants a Christmas photo-op.

Safaree and Erica Mena are at odds once again, with the former claiming he’s “blocked” from communicating with his daughter and the latter blasting her “dead beat” ex-husband, claiming he only wants their kids for a photo op and hasn’t seen them in six months.

Safaree took to Instagram on Christmas Eve (December 24), sharing an alleged screenshot showing multiple unanswered messages to his daughter that do not appear to have gone through. The Love & Hip Hop Star claimed he can’t pick up his children for the holidays because he can’t reach his four-year-old daughter.

“I’m trying to reach my daughter’s iPad so I can pick them up for Xmas but I’m blocked,” Safaree wrote. “I didn’t know 4 year olds know how to block people. it’s hard being a deadbeat .. but I’m sure after this I’ll somehow magically get unblocked. #blockedparenting.”

Erica Mena Responds To Safaree

Although Safaree has since deleted his post, Erica Mena clapped back on her Instagram Story.

She posted a video asking their daughter if her iPad battery was “dead again,” dismissing Safaree’s claims he had been blocked.

Mena also slammed Safaree in a scathing rant. She alleged Safaree was supposed to have the children for Christmas last year but he failed to show up because he spent it with Ne-Yo’s ex-wife instead.

“Is she not available for you this year?” she added. “Or How about that young girl your manipulating?”

According to Erica Mena, Safaree hasn’t seen their children for six months.

She continued, “Since it’s Christmas I guess the photo opportunity is more important now than the once a week parenting time that’s been court ordered since 2022.”

Calling him a “dead beat,” Mena demanded Safaree, “please leave me the F alone with this internet s###.”

Erica Mena and Safaree’s custody issues have played out on social media in recent months. The former couple made serious allegations against each other in a series of posts.