Full Force Erased from Lisa Lisa’s Lifetime Movie—Why?

Lisa Lisa’s Movie Tells a Powerful Story—But Leaves Out a Key Piece

Ladies and gentlemen, once upon a time, there was a group. A powerhouse collective that didn’t just perform but wrote, produced, and shaped the sound of an era. That group was Full Force. A squad of brothers who left their fingerprints all over R&B, Hip-Hop, and even pop music in the ‘80s and ‘90s. If you do your Googles, you’ll quickly see they were an actual force to be reckoned with.

Fast forward to last week, and The Lisa Lisa Story premiered on Lifetime. Now, let’s be real—Lifetime isn’t exactly known for its groundbreaking cinematic masterpieces, but they promoted this one heavily. Angie Martinez played a key role in getting it greenlit, and Lisa Lisa herself even made an appearance as a mother figure. The movie? Not bad at all. It was a good movie. It told the inspiring story of a young Puerto Rican girl who battled obstacles and broke through to claim her spot in music history.

But hold up—something was missing. And I’m not talking about minor details. I’m talking about Full Force.

Now, if you know your history, you know Full Force wasn’t just some footnote in Lisa Lisa’s career. They were a cornerstone of her success. Let’s run it down:

They discovered Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam.

They produced most of their biggest hits.

They wrote songs that shaped her legacy.

And, they performed background vocals too!

And yet, in this entire movie, there wasn’t a single mention of them. No references. No acknowledgments. Nothing. It’s like they were wiped off the map. I am not about to list everything they did, but this is massive!

Now, let’s be fair—movies don’t always stick to the truth. Sometimes, the goal isn’t accuracy but simply getting the film made. And in doing so, filmmakers might sideline or even erase certain figures. They might even condense them into a single person, which could have happened. But why them? These guys helped launch Lisa Lisa’s career!

We don’t know the full behind-the-scenes politics either. Was it creative license? A personal falling out? Business disputes? Who knows. What we do know is that Full Force played an integral role in Lisa Lisa’s rise. Their absence from this film feels like erasure of history. Am I off base here?

Now, we’ve never interviewed Lisa Lisa (yet), but we have talked to Full Force. Those brothers are legends. They were in House Party, worked with James Brown, and crafted hits for countless artists. If you want to hear their side of the story, check out our interview with them.

In the meantime, watch The Lisa Lisa Story and witness the journey of a groundbreaking Latina who seamlessly blended Hip-Hop, freestyle, R&B, and pop. But just remember—there’s a lot more to the story than what made it to the screen.