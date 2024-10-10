Gene Deal Claims Biggie Smalls’ Mother Voletta Washington Supports His Plan To Expose Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

With support from the late rap legend’s mother, former bodyguard Gene Deal has vowed to expose Diddy’s alleged involvement in Biggie Smalls’ murder.

Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal is making it known that he has the blessing of the late rapper Biggie Smalls’ mother to expose the disgraced Bad Boy music mogul for his alleged role in B.I.G’s murder.

In the latest episode of the Paperwork Party Podcast, Deal spoke with Voletta Washington briefly during a call that was being live-streamed to hundreds, if not thousands of viewers. While their conversation was relatively short, Deal use the opportunity to speak with Washington about his ongoing efforts to uncover the crimes Diddy has committed amid his federal indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Though the majority of their conversation was somewhat unintelligible and hard to make out, due to Washington’s slurred and drowsy speech, she appeared to cosign Deal and his approach to bringing Diddy’s wrongdoing to light.

Gene Deal speaks with Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, over the phone, and she expresses her support for him in exposing Diddy.



(🎥 Paper Work Party Season 6/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/eIDjk4SMLn — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 8, 2024

“Did you hear that?” Deal questioned viewers and his co-host after hanging up the call with Washington. “She just said she be watching me. Go ahead and do what you do. Did you hear that? All muthaf###as that don’t give an f### about n###a, you just heard it from Big’s mama. Yeah.”

Though it’s not explicitly stated in the clip circulating from the podcast, Deal’s excitement over his conversation with Washington is likely rooted in the theories that Diddy is behind the murders of both 2Pac and Biggie Smalls. Earlier this year, Mike Dorsey, the filmmaker behind the Murder Rap documentary, released never-before-heard audio of Tupac Shakur murder suspect Keefe D’s 2008 confession on Monday (August 5).

Keefe D revealed his struggles to get paid for Shakur’s murder after Diddy allegedly offered $1 million for the hit. Additionally, in the weeks both leading up to and following Diddy’s arrest in New York City last month, Deal has made a number of allegations about his time working for Puffy in a series of interviews.

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Gene Deal shared a surprising story about shopping with Diddy, an experience that has sparked attention for its peculiar nature.

Diddy reportedly purchased a number of unusual items, including butt plugs, a detail that Deal initially kept quiet.

“I was following him in one of those adult stores, they gave him a brown paper bag at the door. And he was just putting s### in there. Then, when he got to this place, he just reached up to the left. And he just started getting these things down. So I went up there and looked and it said butt plugs.”

Watch the clip in the post above to hear the full conversation Deal and Washington had during the stream.