GloRilla Says No More Lovin’ For Life!

Who hurt GloRilla?! She just declared that she hates men and is going to be celibate for the rest of her life!

I don’t know what happened, but it’s sad to say that somebody did her so dirty that she’s now proclaiming she’ll never be in a relationship.

Based on what I know about her, it seems like something really catastrophic must have happened. Then again, we don’t know the full context or who the other person is. My most prophetic thought? This won’t last—because, let’s be real, she doesn’t seem like the type to completely disengage from relationships or interactions.

SHE SAID THIS LAST YEAR!:

GloRilla Saving Herself For Marriage Following Pregnancy Prank

Another thing that stands out is that she definitely has a type. And it seems like “that type” keeps violating her as a human being. Maybe she just needs to switch things up and choose differently.

In therapy, they call that having a good “picker.” That way, she might actually find someone who treats her right. I don’t know her personally, but I do know that people tend to attract what they put out into the world. That’s a whole other conversation, but in the meantime, the internet is frying her.

It’s like she needed a perm, and she got it!

Anyway, what do you think about all this? I think she should give a broke dude a shot!



By the way, GloRilla did a lot of great things last year—she was at the top of our list. All we need from her now is to keep making good music. If this heartbreak inspires some new material, we might get some more dope music as she continues to grow.