GloRilla’s Racy Single Promo Sparks BBL Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

GloRilla is brushing off rumors she had a BBL after posting a promo video for her upcoming single “Hollon.”

GloRilla is facing allegations she is the latest celeb to get a Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, after posting a video promoting her upcoming single.

On Tuesday (September 17), the “TGIF” hitmaker shared a promo video for the track. Glo donned thigh-high boots with skimpy shorts and a matching shirt for the video, showcasing her curves.

“Yall want me to drop Hollon dis week?” she teased.

The post sparked a flurry of comments, prompting GloRilla to respond, “Here come da bbl allegations again.”

It’s not the first time GloRilla, has faced accusations she had a BBL. “It’s nothing nobody can tell me that’ll make me not feel & know dat im thick !!!!!” she tweeted in October 2022. “Like do y’all know how many people ask me do I have a BBL in a day ?????”

Back in May, GloRilla braced herself for the BBL rumors after sharing a photo of her gym progress.

“I been in da gym getting dat ass phat now here come all da BBL allegations,” she wrote.”I can’t win for losing.”

The Memphis rapper has been teasing “Hollon” for weeks and recently edited the track after sparking controversy for using the r-word in the lyrics.

The new single, as well as the summer anthem “TGIF,” could end up on her debut album. Glo dropped some hints about the project during a red-carpet interview with Extra at The MTV VMAs last week.

“I’m dropping an album next month, in October,” she revealed. “I’m so excited about that. We gon’ go number one! [The title] starts with a G.”

Meanwhile, the city of Memphis honored Glo with key to the city earlier this month.