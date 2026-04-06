Gucci Mane Name Might Be Mud In Atlanta Prisons

Gucci Mane finds himself at the center of new prison rumors as the Pooh Shiesty case fuels speculation all the way in prison.

Gucci Mane. All dude does is level up, but has he now turned into the villain of the hood?

He is the subject of prison talk and street debates after a new rumor says Atlanta inmates are allegedly tossing his posters following the legal drama involving former 1017 artist Pooh Shiesty. You already know how fast perception can become reality even without actual facts. Give Gucci the benefit of the doubt.

Here is where things get complicated.

Pooh Shiesty is facing serious federal accusations tied to an alleged robbery and kidnapping. A kidnaping of Gucci, but that is not what is bothersome behind the walls. The part that really got people talking is that Gucci Mane, real name Radric Davis, is widely believed to be the alleged victim connected to the situation. Gucci does crime, not is the law-abiding victim.

When, “R.D.” showed up in the papers, it got more complex. Did Gucci cooperate? Did he talk? Did paperwork exist? The usual questions started flying even though nothing official has surfaced publicly showing any cooperation.

And this is where the prison rumor comes in. There is video showing a person or two tossing his posters out in the bing.

Now whether this is widespread or just a few isolated reactions is unclear, but the story itself says a lot about how they see him now.

Gucci helped elevate Pooh Shiesty through his 1017 label during one of the most productive runs of his own post prison career. The irony of it all. He has a “Free Pooh Shiesty” hoodie but they want it to say “Flee Pooh Shiesty!”

At one point, their partnership looked like a classic OG/YN story. Now, they have beef forever and Pooh might be in the bing for a very long time. He just got out!

Meanwhile, Gucci is not talking. He seems focused on business, family and silence.